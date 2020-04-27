Lawyers Alliance says you’ve got every right to be concerned by new COVIDsafe app

The Australian Lawyers Alliance says you’ve got every right to be concerned by the government’s new COVIDsafe app.

While almost two million Australians downloaded the app within the first 24 hours of its launch, others have remained skeptical about its security.

Jeremy King, Victorian president of the ALA, told Tom Elliott that was understandable.

“Unfortunately, this government and the previous governments over the past few years don’t have a wonderful track record in terms of making sure Australians have their data protected,” he said.

“There have been a number of quite famous data breaches.

“You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to have some genuine concerns about what a government might do with your personal information.”

Mr King said there needed to be legislation with a sunset provision, ensuring an expiry date on the information.

