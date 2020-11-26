Leaked details: How Victoria’s revamped hotel quarantine system is likely to work

RED HOT TIP

While the government remains tight-lipped about the state’s revamped hotel quarantine plan, a source inside the quarantine system has leaked details about what is likely to be involved.

The anonymous insider says three hotels are under consideration for use as quarantine hubs — Novotel Melbourne on Collins, PARKROYAL Melbourne Airport and Stamford Plaza.

The inside source has told Neil Mitchell the following:

Staff will work 12 hour shifts and will be prohibited from leaving the quarantine hotels while on shift.

Desk staff will be stationed on each floor and in the stairwells, effectively acting as guards.

Two Victoria Police members will be stationed at each quarantine hotel 24 hours a day.

No guest will be allowed out of rooms for any reason other than a medical emergency.

Nurses and mental health support staff will be on-site 24 hours a day.

All infection control gear will be kept on site, with no outside PPE permitted.

“That’s how it is likely to work,” Neil Mitchell said.

“This could be subject to change but it comes from inside the system.

“Now, remember they’ve got to get this right, because last time they got it very wrong and it killed 800 people.”

