Leigh, Lloydy and Tony Shaw react to Alastair Clarkson’s early Hawthorn exit

13 hours ago
Article image for Leigh, Lloydy and Tony Shaw react to Alastair Clarkson’s early Hawthorn exit

Alastair Clarkson won’t be at Hawthorn next season.

3AW Football’s Caroline Wilson and Sportsday’s Sam McClure revealed in The Age on Friday the four-time premiership coach would leave the Hawks earlier than first planned.

Hawthorn has since confirmed plans for Clarkson to coach next year would no longer go ahead.

He’ll coach the remaining four games of the season before handing over the reins to Sam Mitchell.

An agreement has been reached over the final year of Clarkson’s contract.

Leigh Matthews, Matthew Lloyd, Tony Shaw, Tim Lane and Mick Warner reacted to the news on Friday night.

Press PLAY below to hear their thoughts on 3AW Football!

