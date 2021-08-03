3AW
Leigh Matthews and the next question that needs answering at Hawthorn

7 hours ago
Article image for Leigh Matthews and the next question that needs answering at Hawthorn

Hawthorn’s greatest ever player says it’s hard to see Jeff Kennett staying on as the club’s president long-term.

Leigh Matthews said on 3AW he imagined Kennett would come under scrutiny following the messy departure of Alastair Clarkson as coach.

“He’s a smart man, Jeff, and I’m a fan, but I kind of think he voluntarily might have signed his own presidency death warrant and I think he probably knows that, in a way,” Leigh Matthews said.

Press PLAY below to hear Leigh Matthews explain

