Leigh Matthews and the next question that needs answering at Hawthorn

Hawthorn’s greatest ever player says it’s hard to see Jeff Kennett staying on as the club’s president long-term.

Leigh Matthews said on 3AW he imagined Kennett would come under scrutiny following the messy departure of Alastair Clarkson as coach.

“He’s a smart man, Jeff, and I’m a fan, but I kind of think he voluntarily might have signed his own presidency death warrant and I think he probably knows that, in a way,” Leigh Matthews said.

