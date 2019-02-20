Leigh Matthews and ‘the problem’ with AFLX

The way AFLX is being sold is the entire reason it’s on the nose with large chunks of the football public, says one of the AFL’s all-time greatest players.

Leigh Matthews said on Sportsday it had “no credibility”.

The one-night tournament, which will be held on Friday night, has been compared to an “All Star Weekend” event.

“It’s going to be all attack, it’s going to be all smiles and not all that serious,” Dwayne Russell said.

Leigh Matthews: “And that’s the problem! It doesn’t add to the challenge of having a credible small ground version of the sport. Credibility, to me, is so critically important.”

