Leigh Matthews’ brutal assessment of part-time employees at AFL clubs

It’s often argued many hands make light work, but Leigh Matthews appears to be more of a “too many chefs spoils the broth” type.

The AFL great said on Sportsday it was hard to make a positive impact on a club unless you were there on a regular basis.

“We are a full-time industry,” Matthews said on 3AW.

“People who are only there one day a week, or a few hours here and there, are pretty much useless, in my view.

“If you don’t know what’s going on hour after hour, day after day… you’ve got to have some real specialty to be a part-timer and add a lot.”

