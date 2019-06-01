Leigh Matthews defends Tex Walker after recent criticism

Leigh Matthews has defended Adelaide co-captain Taylor Walker after his courage was questioned.

Walker appeared to dodge a contest against West Coast captain Shannon Hurn last week but Leigh told 3AW Football he couldn’t understand why the 29-year-old was criticised.

“Tex Walker did what was was pretty intelligent in the modern era,” he said.

“He got vilified for shirking (the contest) or pulling out and not charging head-first into his opponent.

“I thought to myself – if we’re concerned about concussion and we are applauding what I call crazy brave when Jonathan Brown would run back with the flight of the ball.

“The game is so much cleaner these days, deliberate violence is gone.

“If we continue to applaud crazy brave behaviour and anyone that doesn’t do it is going to highlighted on the Monday footy shows, are we asking for more concussions.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Football