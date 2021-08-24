3AW
Leigh Matthews delivers a brutal assessment of Carlton’s off-field leadership

9 hours ago
Leigh Matthews has delivered a scathing assessment of Carlton’s off-field leadership.

The AFL icon said he thought they appeared to be “the problem” at the Blues currently.

“You wonder who is running the footy club at Carlton,” Matthews said on 3AW.

“I must say, from the outside, whoever is running that football club has got no idea.”

It comes amid the handling of the review into the club, as well as David Teague’s future as coach.

Leigh had a piece of advice for Teague if he was considering his future.

“I’d be waiting to be sacked,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Lethal’s scathing assessment

