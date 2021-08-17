Leigh Matthews details his conversation with Ross Lyon under the MCG

Ross Lyon has revealed a chance conversation with Leigh Matthews recently “stimulated his thinking” about a possible return to coaching.

Matthews confirmed on 3AW he’d bumped into Lyon under the MCG after commentating on a game when he was last in Melbourne and what had been reported had been largely accurate.

He said Lyon only had a “couple of years” if he wanted to ever coach effectively again.

“If you’re out of it for a couple of years you sort of become a little bit sort of lost, I think, to what’s going on,” Matthews said.

Lyon has maintained all year he isn’t even sure he wants to coach again.

“I thought that,” Matthews said.

“Before I went and coached the Lions, I thought I’d never coach again.

“And even when I was first asked by the Lions it took me a month to decide to do it.

“People don’t seem to understand that.

“The senior coaching job in footy is such a lifestyle.

“There are tow sides of the coin.

“It’s incredibly stimulating and incredibly exciting, but there is also incredible pressure and incredible stress.”

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)