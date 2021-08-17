3AW
Leigh Matthews details his conversation with Ross Lyon under the MCG

8 seconds ago
Article image for Leigh Matthews details his conversation with Ross Lyon under the MCG

Ross Lyon has revealed a chance conversation with Leigh Matthews recently “stimulated his thinking” about a possible return to coaching.

Matthews confirmed on 3AW he’d bumped into Lyon under the MCG after commentating on a game when he was last in Melbourne and what had been reported had been largely accurate.

He said Lyon only had a “couple of years” if he wanted to ever coach effectively again.

“If you’re out of it for a couple of years you sort of become a little bit sort of lost, I think, to what’s going on,” Matthews said.

Lyon has maintained all year he isn’t even sure he wants to coach again.

“I thought that,” Matthews said.

“Before I went and coached the Lions, I thought I’d never coach again.

“And even when I was first asked by the Lions it took me a month to decide to do it.

“People don’t seem to understand that.

“The senior coaching job in footy is such a lifestyle.

“There are tow sides of the coin.

“It’s incredibly stimulating and incredibly exciting, but there is also incredible pressure and incredible stress.”

Press PLAY below to hear Leigh Matthews explain his conversation with Ross Lyon

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

