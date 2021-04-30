Leigh Matthews details the ‘doomsday’ scenario for Collingwood

Leigh Matthews says a hefty loss to Gold Coast on Saturday will send the pressure on Nathan Buckley and Collingwood into overdrive.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Matthews said Buckley’s future appeared to be “in flux” at present.

But a big loss to the Suns at the MCG would significantly change that, according to the greatest player of all time.

“I tell you what, the doomsday is a big loss,” Matthew said on 3AW.

“They’ve been beaten five times, but 30 points is the biggest margin.

“They’ve been thereabouts.

“The doomsday for any footy team is when you’re not going well, and then you get thrashed.

“That’s the thing Collingwood will be hoping to avoid.”

