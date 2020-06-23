Leigh Matthews explains why some clubs have ignored AFL advice
Leigh Matthews says he can understand why clubs have ignored AFL advice and chosen not to split their best players across training groups.
Essendon was staring at the prospect of being without most of its first-choice backline this week after Conor McKenna tested positive to COVID-19.
He’s since returned a negative result.
Many questioned why the Bombers hadn’t split their defenders across the designated groups of eight.
“To be honest, I can understand the risk being taken,” Leigh Matthews said.
Click PLAY below to hear Lethal explain why