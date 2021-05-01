Leigh Matthews frank assessment of Collingwood after Gold Coast loss

Gold Coast has defeated Collingwood on Saturday by 24 points at the MCG.

Collingwood now has a 1-6 record in the 2021 AFL season

Leigh Matthews told 3AW Football the Pies look like a “bottom-four team”.

“They don’t really look like they have any wow factor about them,” he said.

“They look fairly pedestrian.”

Matthews explained what he would do if he was in Collingwood’s coaching team.

Press PLAY to hear more of Leigh Matthews analysis