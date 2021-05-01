3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leigh Matthews frank assessment of Collingwood after Gold Coast loss

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Leigh Matthews frank assessment of Collingwood after Gold Coast loss

Gold Coast has defeated Collingwood on Saturday by 24 points at the MCG.

Collingwood now has a 1-6 record in the 2021 AFL season

Leigh Matthews told 3AW Football the Pies look like a “bottom-four team”.

“They don’t really look like they have any wow factor about them,” he said.

“They look fairly pedestrian.”

Matthews explained what he would do if he was in Collingwood’s coaching team.

Press PLAY to hear more of Leigh Matthews analysis 

 

 

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332