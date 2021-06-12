3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Leigh Matthews frank review of..

Leigh Matthews frank review of Alastair Clarkson after Hawks stun Sydney

2 hours ago
3AW Football
FootballFootball Featured
Article image for Leigh Matthews frank review of Alastair Clarkson after Hawks stun Sydney

Hawthorn defeated Sydney by 38 points in one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The Hawks now have three wins on the board.

It is their first win over a top eight side since Round 3 last season.

Leigh Matthews told 3AW Saturday Football he didn’t understand “the immediate cheer squad” for Alastair Clarkson.

“Hawthorn have been fairly horrible for 12 weeks,” he said.

“They have a good game and suddenly Clarko is a genius again.

“What … hasn’t he been coaching for the last 12 weeks?”

Press PLAY to hear the whole discussions 

3AW Football
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332