Leigh Matthews frank review of Alastair Clarkson after Hawks stun Sydney

Hawthorn defeated Sydney by 38 points in one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The Hawks now have three wins on the board.

It is their first win over a top eight side since Round 3 last season.

Leigh Matthews told 3AW Saturday Football he didn’t understand “the immediate cheer squad” for Alastair Clarkson.

“Hawthorn have been fairly horrible for 12 weeks,” he said.

“They have a good game and suddenly Clarko is a genius again.

“What … hasn’t he been coaching for the last 12 weeks?”

Press PLAY to hear the whole discussions

