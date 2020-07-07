Leigh Matthews gives Brisbane a MASSIVE endorsement

Brisbane’s greatest ever coach says the Lions look a genuine premiership threat for the first time since he stopped coaching them.

Leigh Matthews said on 3AW he was “mightly impressed” with the Lions, who sit second on the ladder but defeated the ladder-leading Port Adelaide last weekend.

“As you know, I’m on the board at the Lions but I find I’m pretty unbiased when I watch football,” Matthews said on Sportsday.

“That was the first time I left a Lions game since 2003 or 2004 and thought they’re a genuine premiership contender.

“They were really impressive.”

Sportsday was then joined by Lions ruckman Stefan Martin.

