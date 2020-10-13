Leigh Matthews shares his thoughts about playing ‘on the edge’

AFL legend Leigh Matthews says ugly incidents involving Richmond duo Trent Cotchin and Tom Lynch against St Kilda have “nothing to do” with playing on the mythical “edge” in football.

Tiger coach Damien Hardwick defended his side following their comfortable semi-final win over St Kilda.

Cotchin and Lynch drew criticism for their actions against the Saints, with Hardwick stating that “great teams” played on the “edge” of the rules.

“They are nothing to do with playing on the edge,” Matthews said on 3AW.

“Maximum aggression has nothing to do with that bulls**t stuff off the footy.”

Matthews noted the Tigers had been better than any other team in the past few years at attacking the footy.

