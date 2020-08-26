Leigh Matthews highlights two key partnerships for two finals contenders

Leigh Matthews has highlighted two key partnerships for two finals contenders heading into the pointy end of the season.

He said over the past few weeks it had become clear St Kilda was a better side when Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall both played and shared ruck duties.

“I saw them play Geelong and Ryder was unavailable, so Marshall had to carry the ruckwork,” Matthews explained.

“Ryder was back against Brisbane on Sunday – that partnership works.”

Likewise, Matthews said Collingwood was a better team when Jordan Roughead is in defence to support Darcy Moore.

“I saw Collingwood when Roughead didn’t play against Melbourne and Moore got stuck on Sam Weideman almost at full back,” he explained.

“Darcy Moore is better when he’s floating around as that third-up jumper.

“That partnership is critical.”

