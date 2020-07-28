Leigh Matthews lists his four biggest premiership contenders (when everyone is fit)
AFL legend Leigh Matthews says he’s not sure whether the four biggest premiership threats are even in the top four right now.
In fact, two of them aren’t even in the top eight!
Matthews said on Sportsday he thought West Coast, Collingwood, Richmond and GWS were still the four teams to beat.
“It’s amazing,” he said.
“I’m talking best – that means everybody fit and available.”
