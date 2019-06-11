Leigh Matthews makes a BIG call about Brodie Grundy!

AFL icon Leigh Matthews says Brodie Grundy is the most valuable player in the league and it’s the first time he can remember saying that about a ruckman.

While he was well-beaten by Max Gawn on Monday, Matthews said Grundy had been his standout player in the first half of the season.

“If I got to pick (the MVP)? For most of this year, for the first time in my footy life, I think a ruckman might be the most valuable player in the game,” Matthews said on 3AW.

“Now, he happened to have a bad game on Monday, but Brodie Grundy has just been outstanding.

“When you have a ruckman who can be good in the hit-out part of the game and then get the ball around the ground and be an extra midfield, ground-level player as well, it virtually gives you two players in the one jumper.

“He’s the first player I’d pick if you were building a team from scratch.”

The AFL’s MVP award is named after Matthews and voted on by the players.

While Grundy would be his pick, he expects the players may view things differently.

“I think the player with the biggest reputation right now is Patrick Cripps,” Matthews said.

“I would have thought he’d be the one to be most likely to be leading a players’ vote.”

