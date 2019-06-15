Leigh Matthews names his top seven most valuable players

Leigh Matthews says Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy is the league’s most valuable player at the halfway point of the season.

After rating him as the second most valuable player last year, the AFL great says there’s no more important player in the league right now.

“Grundy is my number one,” he said on 3AW Football.

‘I think Cripps is very close to it and he’s the best of the midfielders.”

Leigh Matthews’ top seven most valuable players

Brodie Grundy Patrick Cripps Patrick Dangerfield Tim Kelly Jeremy McGovern Tom Hawkins Jeremy Cameron

