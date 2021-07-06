3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leigh Matthews reacts to Hawthorn’s coaching succession plan

21 seconds ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Leigh Matthews reacts to Hawthorn’s coaching succession plan

Leigh Matthews says he wouldn’t be shocked if Alastair Clarkson left Hawthorn before the end of next season.

Speaking on 3AW, the club’s greatest ever player said Clarkson had every right to assess his options after the Hawks opted to anoint Sam Mitchell as his successor.

“Clarko’s moral obligation to Hawthorn is now broken, because Hawthorn have broken it,” Leigh Matthews said on 3AW.

“Clarko was never going to break it.

“This succession plan breaks that moral obligation.

“Who knows what’s going to happen in the next six months, 18 months, and it may well go as planned but I think anything is possible now.”

Press PLAY below to hear Leigh Matthews’ reaction

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332