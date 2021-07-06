Leigh Matthews reacts to Hawthorn’s coaching succession plan

Leigh Matthews says he wouldn’t be shocked if Alastair Clarkson left Hawthorn before the end of next season.

Speaking on 3AW, the club’s greatest ever player said Clarkson had every right to assess his options after the Hawks opted to anoint Sam Mitchell as his successor.

“Clarko’s moral obligation to Hawthorn is now broken, because Hawthorn have broken it,” Leigh Matthews said on 3AW.

“Clarko was never going to break it.

“This succession plan breaks that moral obligation.

“Who knows what’s going to happen in the next six months, 18 months, and it may well go as planned but I think anything is possible now.”

