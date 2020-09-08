Leigh Matthews recalls anniversary of ‘sliding door’ moment in his coaching career

September 8, 1990.

It was 30 years ago, today, and it provided Leigh Matthews with one of the “sliding door moments” of his legendary coaching career.

Collingwood drew West Coast in the 1990 qualifying final at Waverley Park.

Peter Sumich had the chance to win the game for the Eagles with a shot after the siren, but missed and it was a draw.

Leigh wonders whether Collingwood would have gone on to win the grand final had he kicked a goal.

The Pies ultimately went on to break their grand final hoodoo and it was the first of four premierships Matthews won as a coach.

