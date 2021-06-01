3AW
Leigh Matthews responds to suggestions Richmond should move on Jack Riewoldt

37 mins ago
Leigh Matthews says Richmond would risk “messing with the fabric” of the club if it moved on Jack Riewoldt at the end of the season.

While there’s no hint the Tigers are even considering it, the idea was floated on Footy Classified after Callum Coleman-Jones starred on debut for Richmond with four goals at the weekend.

Coleman-Jones is out-of-contract and could possibly look elsewhere for opportunity at season’s end.

It was suggested Richmond have a “discussion” with Riewoldt about finishing his career elsewhere to ensure that doesn’t happen.

But Leigh Matthews was having none of it when asked about the idea on 3AW.

“Jack Riewoldt should retire at Richmond and Richmond should make sure that happens,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear Leigh Matthews explain why

