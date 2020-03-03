Leigh Matthews says Carlton is ‘closer to bottom four than finals’
Carlton forward Harry McKay won’t play in the season opener against Richmond, reports Sam McClure.
And Leigh Matthews says Blues fans can safely book September holidays again this year.
McKay is on the comeback trail from a groin issue but McClure doesn’t expect the young forward to be risked in round 1.
“Harry McKay won’t play against Richmond,” he said.
The Blues will already be without Charlie Curnow, who is expected to miss most of the season.
The Blues last played finals in 2013 and Matthews expect that drought to extend another year.
“They look like they’re on the improve, but I don’t think they’re going to play finals,” Matthews said.
“I reckon they’re closer to bottom four than finals.”
