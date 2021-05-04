Leigh Matthews says it’s time to ditch De Goey / Dusty comparisons

AFL great Leigh Matthews says Collingwood is wasting Jordan De Goey in the midfield.

And he’s shut down any suggestion De Goey could become the game’s next Dustin Martin.

“Forget about thinking of Jordan De Goey as Dustin Martin – he is not his bootlaces,” Leigh Matthews said on 3AW.

“Don’t put him in the centre bounce because all he does is hang around the middle of the ground.

“Let him play small full forward because that is where he has been at his absolute best.”

Matthews said the time had also come for Collingwood to send Darcy Moore back into defence.

