Leigh Matthews shares the letter he wrote to John Kennedy Snr just a few weeks ago

Leigh Matthews has candidly shared a letter he wrote to John Kennedy Snr, just weeks before his death.

Matthews wrote to Kennedy after learning of his elevation to legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

He shared it on 3AW Football.

LEIGH’S LETTER TO JOHN KENNEDY SNR

Hello John, Congratulations on your elevation to Legend status in the AFL Hall of Fame. As someone who benefited enormously from all the lessons and learnings you ingrained into the players you coached, I can say from firsthand experience it is an honour that you richly deserve. With a couple of Lions players I coached early in their careers going into the H of F this year it was a kind of circle of life moment for me. Much of my coaching was based on the competitive attitudes and principles that you honed into me a few generations ago. The wheel just keeps turning. If I have never said it before, thank you for your influence on the younger me. I have had a fortunate football life and the role you played in my early 20s to help create the set of beliefs to base a life on is something for which I will always be grateful. Keep well and all the best, Leigh.

