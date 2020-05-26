3AW
Leigh Matthews shoots down ‘totally ridiculous’ proposal

7 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

AFL great Leigh Matthews has shot down suggestions for a “marquee” player allowance in the salary cap.

It’s been pushed in recent weeks.

It would allow Richmond, for example, to pay Dustin Martin as much as it wants, without it counting towards the club’s allowed total.

Matthews was pretty blunt when asked what he thought of the idea.

“Totally ridiculous,” he said.

“I mean, you might as well add a couple of million to the salary cap, if you want to do that.

“There is no point having a salary cap, if you’ve then got marquee players extra to it.

“Who is pushing this? It must be player managers.”

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
