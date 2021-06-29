Leigh Matthews wonders whether a weekend loser made a mistake ‘poking the bear’

Leigh Matthews wonders whether Collingwood made a mistake by “poking the bear” in the form of Sean Darcy.

The AFL great said he noticed a handful of Magpie players getting stuck into the Fremantle big man after he was exposed on several occasions by Brodie Grundy.

But it appeared to fire Darcy up as he played a huge hand in securing Fremantle’s win in the dying stages of the game.

“Sean Darcy’s last 10 minutes were outstanding,” Matthews said.

