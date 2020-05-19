Leigh Matthews wonders whether ‘hot gospel’ coaching will return this season

AFL coaching great Leigh Matthews wonders whether there’ll be a return of “hot gospel” style mentoring once the season resumes.

Matthews said he didn’t think footy would be “much fun” for players this year, due to the coronavirus regulations, as well as tension and anxiety about their health and future.

There won’t be any crowds to lift them, either.

Matthews said the traditional pre-game rev-up, in the style of John Kennedy, Ron Barassi and Allan Jeans, may return.

“Because there’s going to be a real need to get the players’ emotional state at that optimum level, because that optimum level of emotion is what drives your psychical ability to get that few percent beyond actually trying your hardest,” Matthews explained.

“Things like desperation, determination and aggression.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW