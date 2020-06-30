Lethal: What must happen for a ‘legitimate’ premiership this year

Leigh Matthews says he will consider this season “legitimate” as long as the finals remain as normal.

The AFL great said he wasn’t necessarily concerned if clubs ended up playing each other twice during the home and away rounds and completely miss playing others at all due to state-imposed coronavirus restrictions.

“If worst came to worst and the 17 rounds is made up say two showdowns, or two derbies, I think we could live with that,” Matthews said.

“As long as we have the normal four weeks of finals, with the eight teams, then we have a legitimate premier.”

