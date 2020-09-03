Liberal Senator issues please explain over ‘callous’ arrest

A Liberal Senator says the Police Minister owes Victoria an “explanation” over what she says was a heavy-handed arrest of Ballarat mum Zoe-Lee Buhler.

Ms Buhler has been charged with incitement over an alleged social media post in which she was allegedly organising an anti-lockdown protest.

A video of her arrest has gone viral.

Senator Sarah Henderson said it was a “disproportionate” response for Victoria Police.

“There is no doubt there has been an inconsistent application of the law, when you consider the way the organisers of the Black Lives Matter protest were treated,” Ms Henderson said.

“I really do believe she was treated very callously.”

