Likely No.1 draft pick Matt Rowell says it’d be ‘pretty cool’ to create Gold Coast history

It’s the answer that would have Gold Coast officials doing cartwheels.

Likely no.1 draft pick Matt Rowell says it’d be “just as sweet” to deliver the Suns their first AFL premiership as it would to play for a big Melbourne club.

Rowell, who is all but certain to end up at the Suns, spoke with Sportsday on Tuesday, where he was asked in general terms about the appeal of playing in Victoria.

“Look, yeah, every kid wants to play in the big games with 80,000+ fans and of course that’s what I want to do,” the young gun said on 3AW.

“But, also, I think there’d be something pretty cool about going up to the club that hasn’t had much success and building it, I guess, and kind of forging your own history.

“If you were to win a premiership with the Gold Coast or something it’d be just as sweet.

“I reckon there’s pros and cons to both. That’s the way I see it.”

