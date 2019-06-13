Lin Jong to step away from footy to deal with mental health issues

Western Bulldog Lin Jong says he’s taking a break from footy to focus on his mental health.

Jong, who has endured a horrid run with injury, posted the news on Instagram on Thursday.

“I’ll be taking some time away from playing football due to some mental health issues I’ve been battling with,” he said.

“Just so nothing is misconstrued I feel I have tried my best to play footy while dealing with it, but I now feel it’s the right time to make my mental health a priority.

“I also think it’s important to be upfront and honest, as there’s nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about. I’d also encourage anyone struggling to speak up.

“I have all the support I can ask for and hope to be back playing eventually.”