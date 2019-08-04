Advertisement
Lingy says Carlton have a someone in line for the top job and it’s not Teague
The Geelong great and 3AW personality says he’s hearing whispers that Carlton have a front runner for the top job, and it’s not Teague.
Cameron Ling told 3AW on Sunday that a reliable source has hinted Michael Voss could be next to coach the Blues.
“I’m hearing from a very good source that Michael Voss is number one in line for the Carlton job,” said Lingy.
“I’d assume that’s provided if Alastair Clarkson doesn’t do a huge turn around, I’m confident he’ll stick with the Hawks.
“Michael Voss is right there.”
