3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lingy says Carlton have a someone in line for the top job and it’s not Teague

2 hours ago
3AW Football
FootballFootball Featured

The Geelong great and 3AW personality says he’s hearing whispers that Carlton have a front runner for the top job, and it’s not Teague.

Cameron Ling told 3AW on Sunday that a reliable source has hinted Michael Voss could be next to coach the Blues.

“I’m hearing from a very good source that Michael Voss is number one in line for the Carlton job,” said Lingy.

“I’d assume that’s provided if Alastair Clarkson doesn’t do a huge turn around, I’m confident he’ll stick with the Hawks.

“Michael Voss is right there.”

Click PLAY below to hear more 

3AW Football
FootballSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332