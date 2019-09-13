LIVE FINALS FOOTY! Geelong vs West Coast Eagles from the MCG

TONIGHT’S LINE-UP from 6:00PM: Dwayne Russell, Matt Granland, Tony Shaw, Matthew Lloyd, Mick Warner and Tom Morris

HALF TIME

Geelong may have made a slow start last week but that hasn’t been the case tonight, flying out of the blocks.

But West Coast came roaring back in the second to cut the margin to 10 points at the main change.

Andrew Gaff is the leading disposal getter at half time.

Geelong assistant coach Nigel Lappin joined us pre-game ahead of tonight’s semi final.

NO LATE CHANGES

Both sides will go in tonight as named.

PREVIEW

It’s semi-finals time and the first of two games this weekend promises to be a cracker.

Fresh off yet another qualifying finals loss, the pressure is rising at Geelong.

After deciding against using Rhys Stanley in the ruck last weekend, Chris Scott has opted to bring him back into the side, allowing Mark Blicavs to return to his favoured position down back.

Meanwhile at the Eagles, they were rocked on Thursday afternoon by revelations of Willie Rioli’s provisional suspension following an “adverse analytical finding” on an out-of-competition drugs test on August 20.

So will the Cats bounce back after last week or will last year’s premiers come to Melbourne and win through to the preliminary finals?

It’s all to play for and you’ll hear every moment of the game on 3AW Football from 6pm!

