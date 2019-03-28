LIVE FOOTY! Richmond v Collingwood from the MCG

Join Leigh Matthews, Gerard Healy, Caroline Wilson, Dwayne Russell, Matt Granland and Scott Cummings LIVE from the MCG starting at 6pm.

Richmond were able to kick 3 straight goals at the end of the 2nd quarter to enter the major break only 6 points behind Collingwood. It has been a close match but Collingwood have threatened to pull away but the Tiger’s have been holding on.

Hayden Kennedy who is the AFL umpires head coach joined the commentary team prior to the game to clarify some of the confusing rule interpretations from round 1.

Last time they met, Collingwood beat Richmond by 39 points in the preliminary final and Mason Cox put in his best AFL performance to date.

This time however, Richmond’s defence will be in the spotlight as everyone waits to see how Nick Vlastuin and David Astbury step up after losing stalwart Alex Rance.

Collingwood will be looking to bounce back after its tight round 1 loss to Geelong with big things expected of Dayne Beams.

From 6pm join the best commentary team in the business to give you the latest news prior to the game and the best call of the game on radio.

