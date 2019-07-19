LIVE FOOTY! Adelaide Crows v Essendon

The Crows may have thumped the Suns with last weeks 95-point win, but that doesn’t dismiss their poor performance at the showdown the week before.

Sitting at just 7th place on the ladder, a win tonight will be the difference in securing a September campaign for Adelaide.

The in-form Dons are expected to bring pressure tonight as they sit just below the opposition, where a win could jump them into the top eight.

Skipper Dyson Heppell will make his way back into the Dons side alongside debutant Will Snelling. Hartley and Ambrose are also in, replacing Clarke, Fantasia, Hurley and Laverde.

For the Crows, Tom Lynch is back and will replace Stengle in the top 22.

Be sure not to miss all the action LIVE from 6pm at Adelaide Oval.

