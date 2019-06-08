LIVE FOOTY! Adelaide Crows v GWS Giants

Join Shane McInnes, Nick Butler, Warren Tredrea, Daniel Harford and on the boundary Rohan Connolly.

The Giants have travelled to the city of churches to take on the Crows at Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide are only just hanging on to their current spot in the top eight, a win over GWS will give them much needed breathing space.

It’s not often the away team are favourites for the four points, as without Bryce Gibbs Adelaide are tipped to struggle.

GWS senior coach, Leon Cameron, spoke ahead of tonight’s match and on Stephen Coniglio future at the club.

Hall of Fame inductee Mick Malthouse joined the team to reminisce on his AFL career, both playing and coaching.

