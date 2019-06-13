LIVE FOOTY! Adelaide Crows v Richmond

Join Dwayne Russell, Nick Butler, Warren Tredrea, Daniel Harford, Leigh Matthews and on the boundary, Lawrie Colliver.

Adelaide seem to be playing better footy but the Tigers are putting on the pressure.

Richmond lead by 11 points despite their wounded state.

Second-gamer Mabior Chol has been the man to watch.

Click PLAY to hear the half-time report

The stakes are high for both sides who sit level on the leader board.

The wounded Tigers are already without Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards, Jack Riewoldt, Alex Rance, Toby Nankervis, Kane Lambert and David Astbury, leaving Dusty to lead the team for the first time in his 200 plus game career.

A late change sees Ivan Soldo out sick, he’s been replaced by Mabior Chol.

The boys chat to injured Crows defender Sam Jacobs and Richmond’s football manager Neil Balme.

Click PLAY to hear from Adelaide’s Sam Jacobs

Click PLAY to listen to Neil Balme’s full interview on the wounded Tigers

Click PLAY to catch the full pregame interview from Adelaide Oval

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball