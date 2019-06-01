LIVE FOOTY! Brisbane Lions v Hawthorn at The GABBA

TONIGHT’S LINE-UP from 7:20PM: Shane McInnes, Matt Granland and Scott Lucas LIVE from The GABBA

The Lions struggled in the first quarter as they failed to kick a goal, but they had major serge in the second half which put them with seven points of the Hawks at half-time.

If they continue this way into the second half they have a real chance of a win at home.

Click PLAY to hear the half-time report

Brisbane hung their heads low after a devastating loss to Freo last week when Michael Walters kicked the winning point.

The Lions will be looking to redeem themselves and a home turf advantage might settle them a spot in the top eight.

Hawthorn come off the back of a win over Port Adelaide and a second win would see them gain some momentum.

Click PLAY to hear our commentary team preview the Saturday night match

