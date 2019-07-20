LIVE FOOTY! Brisbane Lions v North Melbourne

Tonight will be another difficult test for the Lions, after two wins on the road can they back it up at home?

A win tonight would give them a huge advantage to slide into the top four.

For the Kangaroos, tonight is a must-win if they want any hope of a September campaign.

Their form has been terrific for the past seven weeks despite last weeks slip to Essendon in the final seconds.

