LIVE FOOTY: Brisbane and Collingwood clash in Queensland

Join Matt Granland, Bruce Eva, Scott Lucas and Rohan Connolly from the Gabba at 6pm.

Dayne Beams will return to the Gabba for the first time tonight when the Pies take on the Lions.

Beams left the Lions at the end of last season in eventful circumstances after announcing he would stay at the club but later changed his mind. The former Lions captain is expected to face a fierce home crowd tonight, with the Gabba expected to be a sellout.

Although the Lions are a much-improved side this year they may struggle against the Pies’ versatile midfield. The Bombers’ quick transitional play last week was instrumental in their win over the Lions and the Pies could exploit this weakness again.

The Pies have also relished their time at the Gabba, having not lost there since 2010.

