3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIVE FOOTY! Buddy’s back as Collingwood and Sydney clash under lights at the SCG

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Due to technical problems on the AFL app and website, head over to the 3AW app to hear our call LIVE from the SCG. The  3AW App is available for download from the App Store.

Matthew Lloyd reckons it’s a “huge danger game” for the Pies.

Collingwood is in red hot form, but it travels to the harbour city without a host of big names.

Jordan De Goey, Darcy Moore, Taylor Adams, Jamie Elliott and Tom Langdon are among those players unavailable.

And Buddy is back for the Swans!

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

 

 

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332