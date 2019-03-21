LIVE FOOTY: Carlton v Richmond from the MCG

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE

PRE- AND POST-MATCH: 3AW app or website

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 6PM: Leigh Matthews, Tony Shaw, Caroline Wilson, Dwayne Russell, Matt Granland and Scott Cummings.

Footy. Is. Back!

And so is the best commentary team in the business on 3AW Football.

The season starts with the now tradition opener: Carlton v Richmond.

Last year, the Blues shocked the then reigning premiers with a barrage of goals before the Tigers flicked the switch.

Can Brendan Bolton’s boys put together four quarters this year?

And what about new Tigers recruit Tom Lynch — will he work well with Jack Riewoldt from Round 1?

Only one way to find out. Join 3AW Football from 6PM tonight!

Tweets by @3AWisfootball