LIVE FOOTY! Carlton v Western Bulldogs

Join Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Tony Shaw, Scott Cummings and on the Boundary, Rohan Connolly LIVE from Marvel Stadium.

Carlton will run out with confidence after last weeks win under caretaker coach David Teague.

The Blues only other win this season was over the Dogs in round five.

Veteran Marc Murphy is IN for the Blues and replaces Jack Silvagni who was omitted from the side.

The Doggies run out off the back of three losses, a win would give them a sniff.

