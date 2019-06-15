3AW
LIVE FOOTY! Carlton v Western Bulldogs

2 hours ago
  • Join Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Tony Shaw, Scott Cummings and on the Boundary, Rohan Connolly LIVE from Marvel Stadium.

Carlton will run out with confidence after last weeks win under caretaker coach David Teague.

The Blues only other win this season was over the Dogs in round five.

Veteran Marc Murphy is IN for the Blues and replaces Jack Silvagni who was omitted from the side.

The Doggies run out off the back of three losses, a win would give them a sniff.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

 

