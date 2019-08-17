LIVE FOOTY! Carlton vs St Kilda from the MCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Jimmy Bartel, Caroline Wilson, Matthew Lloyd and Jacqui Reed

================

PREVIEW

A game that was billed as the caretaker cup is no more after Carlton signed David Teague up to a three-year deal during the week.

After weeks of campaigning among fans and players, the popular caretaker coach can now look forward to coaching his first game as permanent boss of Carlton.

But on the flipside, St Kilda caretaker Brett Ratten still remains in limbo as the Saints continue their search for the next permanent coach of the club.

Ratten has done his chances of winning the job no harm, winning three of his four matches as caretaker after Alan Richardson’s exit.

It’s set to be an entertaining game at a sunny MCG so make sure you tune into 3AW Football from midday for all the colour and excitement as the Blues fans the Saints.

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images