LIVE FOOTY! Collingwood v North Melbourne

There’s no doubt Collingwood are the firm favourites for tonight’s match against North, but after last weeks average performance the Roo’s may be feeling hopeful.

North Melbourne come off the back of a bye, and, in their last outing suffered a dismal loss to the Giants.

The match-up to watch tonight will be Brodie Grundy v Todd Goldstein.

Grundy is in career-best form and last week the star ruck man collected a stellar 25 disposals and 50 hitouts against the Doggies.

Shane McInnes, Matt Granland, Scott Cummings, TonyShaw and Rohan Connolly will bring you all the action at Marvel from 5.30pm tonight.

