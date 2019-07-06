LIVE FOOTY! Essendon look to take down the Swans at the MCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Caroline Wilson, Matthew Lloyd and Jacqui Reed

The equation for Essendon is simple if they want to play finals – win today and keep winning.

In what is the first match between the Bombers and Swans at the MCG since 2004, the importance of today’s game can’t be understated as both teams look to make up enough wins to sneak into the bottom part of the eight.

While Essendon have split their 14 games at 7-7 so far this season, Sydney are even further back with six wins so far this year.

So who will prevail on a picture-perfect sunny day at the MCG?

