LIVE FOOTY! Essendon v Port Adelaide

Essendon have turned their season around and are clear hopefuls for finals this year.

They’ve scraped through with close wins, but with five on the trot they are looking to be the favourites for tonight.

It’s now or never for Hinkley’s side as they head into a must-win match today after losing to to GWS by just one-point.

There’s one late change for today as Shaun McKernan is ruled out as ill, Michael Hartley will replace him in the 22.

Be listening from midday to hear all the action LIVE from Marvel Stadium with Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Caroline Wilson, Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel and Jacqui Reed.

Click PLAY to catch Port coach Ken Hinkley before the game

Click PLAY to hear from Shaun Higgins after North’s win last night

Click PLAY below to hear the FULL match preview

====================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball