Bombers hold on to defeat the Hawks

Hawthorn will hang their heads low after the Bombers fought back to a 19-point victory.

The biggest talking point of the match – Fantasia’s left arm.

Ben Stratton was caught pinching the Bomber’s arm as a play of defence and it has got people outraged in his sportsmanship.

Lloydy said he wouldn’t be surprised if Stratton faced some sanctions this week.

“We’ve just seen a close up and Fantasia has bruises down his arms, that will not go down well for Stratton,” said Lloyd.

Half-time and the Bombers are up by just three points after a goal on the siren from Puopolo as his kick fell short and bounced through the posts.

It’s been a defensive game from both ends keeping the scores very tight.

Alastair Clarkson has accurately described tonight’s match as “cut throat” as Hawthorn take on long time rivals Essendon.

Both teams have proved themselves middle-of-the-road sides as we approach the second half of the season.

A win for either side would be handy for any September hopes.

