LIVE FOOTY – Geelong v Western Bulldogs on 3AW

Join Jimmy Bartel, Tony Shaw, Shane McInnes and Matt Granland from 4.30pm.

The Cats will be looking at cementing their position on top of the ladder when they take on the Bulldogs at GMBH Stadium this afternoon.

When they met last year the Bulldogs were victorious by two points but the Cats will certainly be looking to make sure they get the better of the Bulldogs.

With 2016 Grand Final hero,Tom Boyd announcing his immediate retirement from the game earlier this week Luke Beveridge’s team will be looking to prove their worth tonight in Geelong.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball